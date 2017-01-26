Jackson County community members form Spay/Neuter Jackson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "I've been approached by a lot of people wanting to know what they can do to help the shelter and what I told many people what we need is a spade and neuter fund."

A group of community members decided to establish "Spay/Neuter Jackson County" with hopes of making it a 5013c. The proceeds will go to the Jackson County Animal Control.

"It's going to help reduce the number of animals that come into the shelter and the number of animals that are roaming the street," said Heather Carlin, an animal control officer. "A lot of people can't afford to get their dog fixed, so it in turn has a litter of puppies. They can't get rid of the puppies, so the puppies come into the shelter."

Creating this non-profit will make them eligible for grants and other forms of assistance.

"The first thing they're going to need to do is do the 5013c. Get that established and up and running and hopefully they can start fundraisers, you know, and get money into that account," says Carlin.

Animal Control said they're more than grateful for the community's support.

"My mission statement in life is to reduce the number of animals we have to euthanize or them being thrown out on the side of the road."