ICYMI: Trump’s Big Week and “Smunday” is a Thing, Maybe

Had a busy week? Haven’t been able to keep up with all of WHNT News 19’s newscasts? Don’t worry, we have you covered. Here’s a look at some of this week’s noteworthy stories, in case you missed it…

Trump’s Executive Week

There’s one thing we can all agree on when it comes to Donald Trump’s first week as President; he was busy.

President Trump signed more than a dozen executive actions in his first week and they largely mirror the “Contract with the American Voter” blueprint his campaign released last October.

You may have heard about Trump’s actions to roll back enforcement of the Affordable Care Act, as well as the plan to start building “The Wall” along the Mexico-United States border, but here are some others you might have missed:

Manufacturing regulation – The president ordered the Commerce Secretary to begin a 60-day review of regulations for American manufacturers. The goal? Cut red tape and speed up permitting processes.

American steel in pipelines – Trump also directed the Commerce Secretary to ensure pipelines built or repaired in the United States be constructed with American-made materials “to the maximum extent possible.”

Federal hiring freeze – The president has told agencies they cannot fill any vacant positions nor open new ones, with two exceptions: military personnel and critical public safety jobs.

Click here to read a great summary of ALL of Trump’s early executive actions from PBS NewsHour.

Heinz Tries to Make “Smunday” Happen

The day after the Super Bowl is hard for many people who stay up late watching the big game with friends and family.

Getting back to work on February 6th won’t be so hard for Kraft Heinz employees because they get Monday off, the company announced.

Heinz broke the good news to their employees in their “Smunday” campaign video. The video asks Americans to get behind the idea to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday.

Heinz has created a petition online to make “Smunday” a national holiday.

In their YouTube announcement the brand says the country loses on average one billion dollars as productivity declines the Monday after the Super Bowl.

The company also says if they get 100,000 signatures on their petition they will send it to Congress.

Are Your Kids Getting Too Much Sugar?

A new study sheds light on just how many calories and added sugars children are drinking.

Almost two-thirds of children in the United States consumed at least one sugary beverage on any given day — and roughly 30% consumed two or more a day — between 2011 and 2014, according to the study, released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

On average, drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day provided more than 10% of the total daily calories among the children, said Asher Rosinger, epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC and lead author of the study.

Researchers say that's just too much, so it's something for all of us parents to keep in mind.

Oscar Nominations Announced

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning and as expected, “La La Land” danced away with a bunch.

The romantic musical picked up 14 Oscar nominations, tying the record held by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.” The coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” and sci-fi thriller “Arrival” both received eight noms.

“La La Land” was nominated for best directing, best picture and best original screenplay. The film’s stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling both received best acting nods.

Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington joined Gosling in being nominated for actor in a leading role.

In addition to Stone, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep were nominated for best actress.

In the actor in a supporting role category, Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon received noms.

Viola Davis, Naomi Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams were nominated for best supporting actress.

Click here to read up on all of the nominations!