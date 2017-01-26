× Huntsville City School’s Child Nutrition Program receives $40,000 grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National League of Cities, in cooperation with C.H.A.M.P.S (Cities Combating Hunger through After-School and Summer Meal Programs), and the City of Huntsville presented Huntsville City Schools Child Nutrition Program with a $40,000 grant.

“I can’t say enough about the City of Huntsville and the Huntsville City Schools and what kind of great partner they’ve been working to alleviate hunger among children in Alabama,” Alabama Food Bank Association Executive Director Laura Lester said.

“The past several years we’ve taken federal funding and we’ve utilized it to the fullest extent by feeding nutritional meals to our students and children in our community,” Huntsville City School’s Nutritionist Stephanie McMurry said.

She said last summer the “Child Nutrition Program” gave out 1,000 meals per day, so the grant money is going to help the program continue to serve.

For more information on the Child Nutrition program, click here.