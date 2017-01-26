× Florence fire station shut down by bed bug infestation

FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence has announced the closure of Fire Station #2. Mayor Steve Holt says there is a bed bug infestation.

Fire Station #2 is located on Florence Boulevard.

The station will have to be shut down for approximately four weeks. Holt says they have determined the cause of the infestigation and are taking preventative measures to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen at any other facility.

Mayor Holt says Florence has an excellent Fire Department and they are well prepared to handle this situation. They have a contingency plan in place now and he assures citizens that the Fire Department will continue providing full coverage to all areas served by Fire Station #2.