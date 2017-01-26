Dekalb County Commission applies for funding for road repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - The DeKalb County Commission recently applied for FLAP, Federal Lands Access Program. It provides financial assistance with land repairs.

"What we have applied for is a project that costs approximately $682,000 dollars. The FLAP funding on that would be $546,000," said Commission President Ricky Harcrow.

This week, the commission signed an agreement with FLAP that would include details of the plan if funds were to become available.

"This is a program that we felt like we might be eligible for because of its connection with the Department of Interior. This project is on Lookout Mountain," said Harcrow.

DeKalb Commissioners say they've never applied for FLAP before, and this year they wanted to find more opportunities to receive money.

"It would help those folks out there on the road and so that's the reason we do that. We're limited with road funding with such a degree, that any avenue that we can find why we apply for those kind of funds."

One of the goals for 2017 was to repair more roads, and FLAP would be a good start.