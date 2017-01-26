Death at Florence apartment now ruled a homicide

FLORENCE, Ala.- A death at a Florence apartment has now been ruled a homicide.

Andrea Susan Forbes, 33, was found dead at 326 Simpson Street, Apt 25, on Saturday, January 21 during a welfare check. According to the Florence Police Department, Ms. Forbes is from Tennessee and had been living in Florence since at least 2015.

The body of Ms. Forbes was removed from the scene and an autopsy was conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. On Wednesday, January 25, the Florence Police Department was notified that the death of Ms. Forbes has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives have continued to interview potential witnesses and friends of the victim. However, the evidence and statements collected to this point lead detectives to believe that there are likely additional members of our community with information about this case. The Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case, to contact Florence Police at 256-768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.

“Our primary focus at this time is in providing closure to a family who has tragically lost a love one,” said Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler.

“This case is still very active. We do not believe that this was a random act of violence and believe that Ms. Forbes was specifically targeted in this case,” Tyler added.