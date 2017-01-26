Celebrate National Spouses Day January 26th!

Just when you thought you had a few more weeks to prepare for Valentines Day, another “holiday” is thrown in the mix! January 26 is National Spouses Day!

A day set aside to remind us to take time for that special someone that we are legally bound to in our life! But let’s face it, sometimes our significant other can annoy us just a wee bit!

Nationaltoday.com did a survey ahead of this Spouses Day on that very subject.

Top 10 things that annoy us about our spouses

My spouse has selective listening (40%) My spouse snores (39%) My spouse can be a control freak sometimes (26%) My spouse is not as financially responsible as I am (20%) My spouse has bodily quirks (e.g. nose picking, farting, burping, etc.) (19%) My spouse doesn’t contribute enough to household chores (18%) My spouse is a slob (e.g. doesn’t wash dishes, leaves dirty clothes on floor, etc.) (17%) My spouse works too much (16%) My spouse doesn’t get along with his/her in-laws (8%) My spouse always forgets our anniversary (5%)

Top 10 reasons Americans appreciate their spouses

My spouse is a hard worker (60%) I can be myself around my spouse (56%) My spouse makes me laugh (56%) My spouse is smart (52%) My spouse is supportive of my goals and desires (48%) My spouse is a great parent (45%) My spouse is sexy (44%) My spouse is good with money (31%) My spouse does the dishes (29%) My spouse buys me things (28%)

Top 10 most surprising spouse insights

My spouse and I celebrate Valentine’s Day (45%) My spouse gets on my nerves sometimes (44%) My spouse and I evenly split the household chores (32%) Valentine’s Day was a way bigger deal before I got married (19%) My spouse is a slob (e.g. doesn’t wash dishes, leaves dirty clothes on floor, etc.) (17%) My spouse and I argue on a regular basis (16%) I wear the pants in the relationship with my spouse (13%) I love my spouse, but sometimes I wish I were single so I could experience dating again (10%) Between the two of us, I’m better-looking than my spouse (9%) In my marriage, I’m always the one who walks the dog (9%)

Husbands think they’re more helpful than they actually are

While 44% of husbands say they evenly split the household chores with their wives, only 26% of wives say the same.