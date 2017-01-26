Bananas cause problems in the kitchen in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Pizza Hut     Score of: 86

611 E Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Violations:

  • Moldy cheese
  • Cracked breadstick pan lids

 

Rick's BBQ     Score of: 94  

2501 Woodward, Muscle Shoals

Violations:

  • Dishwasher does not reach required sanitation temperature

 

Four Leaves Asian Restaurant     Score of: 85

7044 University Dr., Huntsville

Violations:

  • Bananas blocking use of one hand sink and a bowl was found in the second one.
    • Owner removed both items from both hand sinks.

 

Shinsegae Korean Restaurant     Score of: 84  

2701-H Patton Rd., Huntsville

Violations:

  • At a 3-compartment sink, the utensils were not being immersed in sanitizer solution
  • pans were being manually scrubbed with a pad soaked in chlorine, but the pans were then being placed directly on the drain board without being immersed in sanitizer solution
    • Note: The pans could have easily fit into the sink
  • Unlabeled spray bottle of cleaner in hallway near toilet

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Southern BBQ     Score of: 99    

1510 North Pine Street, Florence