Bananas cause problems in the kitchen in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Pizza Hut Score of: 86
611 E Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals
Violations:
- Moldy cheese
- Cracked breadstick pan lids
Rick's BBQ Score of: 94
2501 Woodward, Muscle Shoals
Violations:
- Dishwasher does not reach required sanitation temperature
Four Leaves Asian Restaurant Score of: 85
7044 University Dr., Huntsville
Violations:
- Bananas blocking use of one hand sink and a bowl was found in the second one.
- Owner removed both items from both hand sinks.
Shinsegae Korean Restaurant Score of: 84
2701-H Patton Rd., Huntsville
Violations:
- At a 3-compartment sink, the utensils were not being immersed in sanitizer solution
- pans were being manually scrubbed with a pad soaked in chlorine, but the pans were then being placed directly on the drain board without being immersed in sanitizer solution
- Note: The pans could have easily fit into the sink
- Unlabeled spray bottle of cleaner in hallway near toilet
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Southern BBQ Score of: 99
1510 North Pine Street, Florence