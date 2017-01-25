× What if Sunday’s heavy rain had been all snow?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The monthly rain total at Huntsville International had risen to 6.18 inches as of Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly half of that all came during the day Sunday when heavy rain caused street flooding.

Sunday’s heavy rain came during an unusually warm stretch of weather – highs had been in the 60s and 70s for over a week.

Had Arctic air been in place, the Tennessee Valley would have been in the “sweet spot” for heavy snow.

So what if all the rain we had received had come in the form of snow? How much would that have been?

On average, the snow-to-liquid ratio in north Alabama is between 8-10:1. That means that for every one inch of rain, you would get eight inches of snow.

Using an 8:1 ratio, Huntsville’s approximately three inches of rain Sunday would have equaled a whopping two feet of snow! Some areas got between five and six inches of rain, so the snow total would have been pushing 30 inches in isolated spots.

Had enough cold air been in place, we would have completely shattered long-standing snowfall records in north Alabama.

According to climate data, the highest one day snow total came on New Year’s Eve in 1963. Huntsville picked up 15.1 inches of snow. The second highest daily snow total happened in February 2015 when around eight inches fell in Huntsville.

What would we have done with three times that?