Victim of ‘chop shop’ speaks about how her classic corvette was returned to her completely destroyed

Janice Hill knew Eric Lambert and his wife personally. Hill likes to restore old cars, so when Lambert started his Whiplash Kustoms shop, she decided to give him a chance.

"Eric Lambert came to my house, drove my 'vette away to restore it and paint it," Hill said. "Since then, we've had a problem."

Lambert was supposed to repaint the corvette and do some minor restorations.

"He said he would have it painted within a couple of weeks, and I gave him a $1,500 deposit," Hill said.

A couple weeks turned into a year and a half.

Hill ended up paying Lambert $6,000 over the course of that time. And during that time, Lambert took parts off the car, and continued to ask for money, but no actual work was ever done.

"There was always an excuse," Hill said. "And I started to have my doubts, but he had my car at that point."

It got to a point where Hill just wanted her car back. But before he would even give it to her, Lambert asked for more money. She ended up paying $500 just to get her car back in unusable condition.

Her car was finally back in her possession, but she had essentially paid $6,000 just for Lambert to destroy it. "When I got the car back it was awful. It went from being an old, classic 'vette, to a junker."

He had removed the handles and lights, replaced the seats, and completely destroyed the inside of the car. Hill was left with an empty shell.

Now, she just wants to see him put behind bars.