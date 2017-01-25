× Public Comment meeting Wednesday night about Huntsville City Schools Superintendent candidates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Michelle Watkins, the Huntsville City School Board of Education representative from District 1, wants as much community input about who should be the next superintendent, as she can get.

She is hosting community meetings around her district to get feedback.

There will be a meeting Wednesday night at the Bob Harrison Center at 6156 Pulaski Pike NW in Huntsville at 6:30 p.m.

Watkins told WHNT News 19 that she wants this community engagement to hear opinions about the finalists who interviewed for the job. She said she wanted a chance to answer their questions and learn the qualities the community is looking for in the next leader of the school system.

Watkins said this is not the only meeting she will hold this week. She also held meetings before the finalists interviewed, and wants to follow up with a series of other opportunities to hear from her constituents.

WHNT News 19 will have more from the meeting on WHNT News 19 at 10.