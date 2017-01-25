Patrick Nix leaving Scottsboro for Pinson Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- After four years at Scottsboro, head football coach and former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix is leaving for the same job at Pinson Valley, a source within the Wildcats' program confirmed to WHNT on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to meet Thursday night to officially approve the move.

Nix went 28-18 during his time at Scottsboro and turned the program around. In the four seasons prior to his leadership, the Wildcats racked up just six wins total. This past season, he led the team to a 12-1 record and a trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Nix's son, four-star rising junior Bo Nix, was Scottsboro's starting quarterback this past season and helped the team to a program-record 586 points.