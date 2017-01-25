× Muscle Shoals teachers and students receive thousands in gifts from foundation

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — School officials said Christmas has come extra early this year. Tens of thousands of dollars in gifts have been purchased for classrooms across the system.

Wrapped in polka dotted school colors, dozens of gifts represent community pride. Almost $50,000 in presents– given to the boys and girls of the Muscle Shoals School System.

“At the end of the day it’s about what goes on in that classroom,” said Brian Lindsey, Muscle Shoals Schools Superintendent. “And everything you see here will impact the classroom and help our students be successful.”

iPads, Chromebooks, balance chairs, you name it. The Muscle Shoals Education Foundation has spent the last year raising money for this occasion.

Foundation members said the gifts are items teachers couldn’t normally purchase on their own for classrooms.

Without the community support they receive, Karran Sasser said this would not be possible.

“It’s amazing at all of the support. I highly recommend giving; Tuscumbia has a Foundation, and Sheffield, and Florence. They are so important to the schools,” explained Karran Sasser with the Muscle Shoals Education Foundation.

This year’s gifts are the most the foundation has ever been able to provide.

Muscle Shoals Education Foundation members said they receive funds from parents, teachers and corporations throughout the city.

If you are interested in giving to an education foundation, contact your local school district, the money can be well-used.