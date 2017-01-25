Marshall County Schools leaders plan football field and stadium for Asbury High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- A Marshall County high school has a football team but doesn't have a stadium, and that's about to change.

Last year Marshall County Schools leaders approved a plan to build a football field and stadium for Asbury High School. Marshall County Schools partnered with Schneider Electric in an energy savings project aimed to make changes in each school to make them as a whole more energy-efficient. "The construction phase is wrapping up this month and we've saved a total of $150,000," Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley said. That's just the start.

Some of that funding will go toward the project. The school system bid out the work, but the bids came back higher than expected. School officials looked at cost saving measures to lower the price tag, so work can start.

"The County Commission, specifically District 4 Commissioner Jesse Swords, is contributing to the site prep which will save us thousands of dollars and so we're really excited to have their help," Wigley explained, "The only way we were able to start this project is first, because of our Schneider energy savings, and secondly because of the County Commission and their contributions that they're able to make."

The goal is to have the field and stadium ready in time for the start of football season. Some of the buildings might be temporary at that time, while the permanent structures are completed.

Last year, Asbury played all of their games on the road, so this is a welcome change for the small Asbury community. "Those students deserve that. They deserve what everybody else has," Wigley said.