× Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely receives big honor

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff is the best in the state. At least that’s what all the other sheriffs in the state believe.

Sheriff Mike Blakely was awarded the Bobby Timmons Sheriff of the Year award yesterday while attending the Alabama Sheriff’s Conference.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, this is the first time the award has ever been presented. Sheriffs from across the state voted to determine the winner.

Congratulations Sheriff Mike Blakely!