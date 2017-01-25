× Huntsville Utilities re-bids fiber network buildout after licensing issue voids contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities says a licensing issue with Bear Communications voided the contractor’s agreement to build the utility’s fiber network, which will be used by Google Fiber. The project has been re-bid, and the utility company is currently considering three options.

Tuesday marked the deadline for bids to complete the project. Bear Communications submitted a bid to resume their work. They’ll compete against Erwin Cable Construction and BlueStream.

Huntsville Utilities Spokesperson Joe Gehrdes says the bid consideration process should hopefully resolve in the next two weeks, though he says it’s unlikely to be faster than one week.

The State of Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors issued a cease a desist for Bear Communications in mid-December because of a licensing issue. Gehrdes says the issue stemmed from a wrinkle in the state’s reciprocity agreement for contractor licenses with Tennessee.

In the meantime, Gehrdes says Huntsville Utilities took on subcontractors as temporary employees to keep the work going on the network. He adds that they hope this will not alter the timetable for construction of the fiber network, though he notes there is language built into the agreement with Google Fiber that would allow for extensions.

Both Google and Huntsville Utilities are comfortable with where the project stands in terms of its timeline, according to Gehrdes.

In the future, Gehrdes says Huntsville Utilities will ask contractors to show proof of their licensing. Currently, contractors are allowed to bid without an in-state license, with a running clock on them actually obtaining one.

As for the cost of the project, Gehrdes says Huntsville Utilities is still evaluating how it might change. He notes the amount of line miles needed has grown, which affects the scope of work.

But there is also the matter of how much Bear Communications will be paid for the work performed prior to the cease and desist, which voided their previous contract. Gehrdes says there’s a legal process to determine that amount, which he cannot comment on.