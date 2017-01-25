Google Fiber is giving away free T-shirts to Huntsville residents

Want a free, limited edition Google Fiber T-shirt? If you live in Huntsville, you can have one.

According to our news partner AL.com, Google Fiber is bringing its Gigabit-speed Internet service to Huntsville as early as summer of this year, and the company wants to thank those who’ve already expressed interest. Google wants to make new connections so they can offer fiber service as it expands to different areas.

T-shirts are limited to one per household, and you have to register online here. The shirts feature a digital map of Alabama with a few colored dots where Huntsville is located.