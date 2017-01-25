× Expert gives tips to speed up your shopping experience

That quick trip to the grocery store never ends up truly being quick and easy. The whole process typically slows down right as you head for the checkout, but experts have found out there are some ways to speed things up.

“There’s so many people who hate standing in line,” but personal finance expert, Shani Curry St. Vil explained how a little strategy can get you through the line faster.

Tip #1 – If you have just a few items, it might be faster to get in a line behind a fellow shopper with a full cart rather than an express line with several shoppers.

“Maybe there are 3, 4, 5 of you standing in a line and you all have 5, 6, 8 items. Then she’s having to stop. Then you’re getting you debit card,” said Curry St. Vil. “Then you’re moving through and you’re checking your receipt. Then you’re bagging you.” All these steps can take a lot of time when you factor in each individual shopper.

Find out the rest of these time saving tips on WHNT News 19 at 4:20 p.m.