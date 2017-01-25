Drought Update: recent rain made big improvements

Dr. John Christy’s latest estimation of the Palmer Drought Index showed huge improvements following the weekend rain, but it will take greater-than-normal rainfall through the remainder of the winter to totally wipe out the deficit over Northeast Alabama.

Jackson County and DeKalb County were among the biggest beneficiaries of the heavy rain: four to six inches of rain consistently around both counties.

After 2-5 inches of rain, areas from Huntsville westward into The Shoals are considered to be 'mid-range' right now: not in drought but not in surplus. Jackson, DeKalb, Marshall, Cullman, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee Counties still need a lot more rain to replenish what's been lost over the past year.

Most long-term model guidance keeps rainfall in the near-normal to slightly-below normal range through the first 10 days of March. While that's not necessarily great news, it is better than the extremely dry weather that gripped the region for much of 2016.

The latest CFS (Climate Forecast System) output for February shows some parts of the South with above-average rainfall; the Tennessee Valley is on the fence between the above and below normals.

Rainfall is very limited in the next seven days as cold air takes over again, but we do see a reasonable chance of substantial rain around February 3-5th.

-Jason

