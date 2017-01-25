Dozens of cars, houses burglarized overnight in Limestone County, reward offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Deputies spent most of their Wednesday taking similar reports in the same one mile radius.

About two dozen residential and vehicular break-ins were reported overnight in the east Limestone area, between McLemore Circle and Denbo Circle, according to officials.

Surveillance footage shows as many as three people checking car doors. Officials say most, if not all, of the cars broken into were unlocked. It happened between 1:30 am and 3:00 am, according to investigators.

"It appears that these things were all done on foot," said Deputy Stephen Young with LCSO. "There was no car on any video that we collected."

One resident, Marcy Hamilton, is even offering a $500 dollar reward to lock up whoever is responsible.

Hamilton's truck was unlocked in front of her house and some company checks were stolen. She says using the NextDoor app, she learned that most of the people in her neighborhood, and surrounding subdivisions were all victimized.

She owns Rocket City Motors on Highway 72 and says it's not what was stolen, but the mess left behind, that stuck a nerve.

"Any parent with an autistic child knows you have to stockpile toys and candy everywhere," said Hamilton.

Her ten year old autistic daughter's toy was broken after the break-in.

She said the reward is not just for her, but for her neighbors who may have also lost more than a few bucks.

"Maybe not a material thing of value but something that has a lot of sentimental value," she said. "There may be families not in a position to offer a reward. We just want these people caught."

Deputy Young and Hamilton agree, this seemed to be a crime of opportunity. Officials urge you to lock up your house and cars.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at (256) 232-0111.