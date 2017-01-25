Custodian nominates Hartselle math teacher and she wins Tools For Teachers!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. - It's no secret math may not top the list of favorite subjects for many students. That's why having the right teacher is so important.

"She communicates with parents, she comes in before school, lets her kids come by, gives them extra help when they need it." says Principal Gaylon Parker. He's speaking of Michelle Kelso.

She teaches 5th grade math at Hartselle Intermediate School and also happens to be this week's Tools For Teachers winner.

"Teachers don't always get the recognition that they deserve for the good things that they do everyday for kids so I was pretty excited about that." says Parker.

So, who nominated this week's honoree? Nathan Kimbrell; the custodian at Hartselle Intermediate School.

He is tasked with keeping the learning environment spic and span.

He also knows Mrs. Kelso outside the classroom. "We were able to coach softball for a couple of years for the high school here in Hartselle. So getting to know her outside the classroom and seeing her passion for what she had for the girls on the field that went into the classroom that always wanted to do something extra." said Kimbrell.

Mrs. Kelso was pleased to receive $319!

"Exciting. I need it." said Kelso.

She credits her students for her success.

"They are the reason I am here," said Kelso. "I like to watch them learn; to see them get stuff. I like to see the light bulbs come on."