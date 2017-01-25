County Commission gives update on new community rec center coming to district four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver is spearheading a project to bring a new community center and recreational fields to his district. They've already purchased the land, and at Wednesday's county commission meeting they hired an architect to start on the design work.

Commissioner Vandiver has big plans for the thirty-eight acres that will make up the future Madison Crossroads recreation center.

"The people are really excited about this. This is something that they're looking for. They're playing in a gym right now that I played in, in elementary school," he said.

Vandiver said the new facilities are definitely needed. They plan to build gyms that can be used for indoor sports, football and soccer fields, and eventually some baseball fields.

"We're also looking at a community room to have community meetings and things like that. Hopefully we can put a walking track in it so everybody in the community can get some good out of it," he said.

There is also a green space on the property that they'll leave as a park.

"Hopefully we can put some picnic tables out there or something like that so the people can come out and use it for a park, and just get out and about," said Vandiver.

Commissioner Vandiver said he wants to continue to build the area up and draw attention to it.

"We're trying to do something that will encourage people to move into the neighborhood, help build up the neighborhood. We want to let them see that the county is supporting that area, see that it's a productive, new progressive area," he explained.

The recreation center will be off Pulaski Pike near Opp Reynolds Road. Commissioner Vandiver said there is no time line for the project yet. They want to take the time to do it right, but Wednesday's architect hiring will get the ball rolling.