"Carts4Hearts" returns for second year to raise awareness for Huntsville's homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An annual fundraiser for the Downtown Rescue Mission is right around the corner and looking for more people to register.

The second annual, “Carts4Hearts,” is a 5K around downtown Huntsville. It’s an imitation of the Iditarod, the famous Alaskan long-distance sled dog race.

“It’s not done anywhere else in the South,” said Tonia Beverly with the Mission. “It’s a team of six people and a shopping cart.”

Rain, shine or otherwise, the race will go on — just to prove what some people go through every day.

“We may be uncomfortable for an hour, but people live in that weather year round,” said Beverly.

In case you’re not up for running, there’s an opportunity for spectators to be a part of the race, too.

“Anywhere along the race route, we’ll have big red laundry carts and they can throw clothes into the laundry carts and donate those to our thrift stores which in turn comes back to the Downtown Rescue Mission,” said Beverly.

No matter where you’re from, chances are…

“We’ve all seen homeless people with their shopping carts, we’ve all seen people bundled up or trying to get out of the weather and this really hits home for that,” said Beverly.