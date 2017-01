Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville Arts will host its 2nd Annual Art Tour of Homes events with five local homeowners and art enthusiast opening their homes to inspire visitors to start or grow their own art collection.   This year homes will be locate on Monte Sano, Blossomwood, Twickenham, Jones Valley and the Medical District.

The Art Tour of Homes will take place Saturday, January 28th from 10 to 2 PM.  Tickets are $15 when purchased in advance.