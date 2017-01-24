Weekend storms cause wind damage in Blount County

High winds caused extensive damage to the town of Oneonta Sunday. Blount County 911 caught the storm on camera and posted after photos to their facebook page:
The National Weather Service Office in Birmingham sent crews out to survey the damage Tuesday afternoon and determined that it was caused by straight line winds. A summary of their report is below:
.ONEONTA WIND DAMAGE (BLOUNT COUNTY)…1/22
Rating:
Estimated Peak Wind:70-80 mph
Path Length (Statute): 1.4 Miles
Path Width (Maximum): 1000 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: Jan 22 2017
Start Time: 135 am CST
Start Location: Oneonta
Start Lat/Lon: 33.9464 / -86.4761
End Date: Jan 22 2017
End Time: 149 am CST
End Location: Oneonta
End Lat/Lon: 33.9464 / -86.4761
Survey Summary:
A storm survey was conducted in Blount County, with a particular
focus on the city of Oneonta. It was determined that the
significant damage sustained was from straight line winds. The
determination was made from the divergent tree and damage pattern,
and the absence of debris splatter on the leeward facing sides of
the damaged structures. In the immediate downtown area, over 60 structures
were damaged or destroyed and approximately 200 trees were either
snapped or uprooted. The peak wind speeds were estimated between
70 and 80 mph, and this was confirmed by a weather observation
station located at the Oneonta fire department that measured 77
mph. Special thanks to the Blount County EMA office, the Blount
County E911 Director, and the Oneonta Public Safety Director for
their assistance in the damage survey.
The NWS has also confirmed 11 tornadoes from Saturday and Sunday so far. Damage surveys are still being conducted, so that number could rise in the coming days.