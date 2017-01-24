Weekend storms cause wind damage in Blount County

High winds caused extensive damage to the town of Oneonta Sunday. Blount County 911 caught the storm on camera and posted after photos to their facebook page:

The National Weather Service Office in Birmingham sent crews out to survey the damage Tuesday afternoon and determined that it was caused by straight line winds. A summary of their report is below:

.ONEONTA WIND DAMAGE (BLOUNT COUNTY)…1/22 Rating:

Estimated Peak Wind:70-80 mph

Path Length (Statute): 1.4 Miles

Path Width (Maximum): 1000 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0 Start Date: Jan 22 2017

Start Time: 135 am CST

Start Location: Oneonta

Start Lat/Lon: 33.9464 / -86.4761 End Date: Jan 22 2017

End Time: 149 am CST

End Location: Oneonta

End Lat/Lon: 33.9464 / -86.4761 Survey Summary: A storm survey was conducted in Blount County, with a particular

focus on the city of Oneonta. It was determined that the

significant damage sustained was from straight line winds. The

determination was made from the divergent tree and damage pattern,

and the absence of debris splatter on the leeward facing sides of

the damaged structures. In the immediate downtown area, over 60 structures

were damaged or destroyed and approximately 200 trees were either

snapped or uprooted. The peak wind speeds were estimated between

70 and 80 mph, and this was confirmed by a weather observation

station located at the Oneonta fire department that measured 77

mph. Special thanks to the Blount County EMA office, the Blount

County E911 Director, and the Oneonta Public Safety Director for

their assistance in the damage survey.

The NWS has also confirmed 11 tornadoes from Saturday and Sunday so far. Damage surveys are still being conducted, so that number could rise in the coming days.