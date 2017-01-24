× BREAKING NEWS: Driver hits pedestrian near North Sand Mountain High School

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a pedestrian was hit on Highway 71 Tuesday afternoon, not far from North Sand Mountain High School. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m.

Alabama State Troopers and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. They haven’t released any information yet about the person who was hit.

