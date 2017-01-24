× Utility work on Highway 20 in Decatur likely to impact Tuesday traffic

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities has announced the electric department will be doing work across Highway 20 this morning. The work is to begin at 9:30.

Crews will pull new power lines across Highway 20 just west of the Beltline Road intersection.

Alabama State Troopers will help the crews with traffic control.

Drivers in both directions will be stopped temporarily while the work is performed.

Utility workers ask you to be aware of the work going on and to approach the area slowly. It may be a good idea to seek an alternate route.