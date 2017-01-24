× Trial begins for Madison County man accused of shooting daughter’s boyfriend

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Jury selection is underway in the case of a man accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend.

Fitzgerald McQueen was indicted on a second-degree assault charge for the shooting of Jaizon Collins. In November 2015, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the McQueen home on Thunderbird Drive in Anderson Hills. They found Collins with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say he had been hiding in the girl’s bedroom when McQueen shot him.

Collins was initially also charged with second degree rape, because he turned 18 the night of the shooting and the girl was younger. The state later decided not to prosecute Collins.