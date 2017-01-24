× Spring Fest 2017 comes to Campus 805 April 21-22

HUNTSVILLE , Ala. — For its third year, Spring Fest promises live music, food, and beer on April 21-22.

This year, the event is expanding to two days. Muscle Shoals comes to town Friday evening, followed by a Saturday night focus on the sounds and flavors of Nashville.

Spring Fest will be located on the Butler Green between Yellowhammer and Straight to Ale Breweries.

Friday, April 21 performers include:

7:45 p.m Dylan LeBlanc and The Pollies

9:30 p.m. John Paul White

Saturday, April 22 performers include:

3 p.m. The Deslondes

4:30 p.m. Lilly Hiatt

6 p.m. Great Peacock

7:30 p.m. Cory Branan

Tickets are on sale. Advance tickets are $25 for one day and $40 for the weekend. Tickets are $30 per day or $50 for the weekend at the time of the fest. Physical tickets are available in the taproom of Yellowhammer Brewing. As well as Tangled String Studios, located at the Lowe Mill Art and Entertainment. Online tickets will be available later this week.

For more information on Spring Fest, contact Justin Tidwell of Rocket City Sounds at 256-652-6100 or at rocketcitysounds@yahoo.com.