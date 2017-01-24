Scout’s Honor: 10-year-old prompts local library to change their flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala.-It's only fitting on a still January evening, that an American flag in front of the Madison Public library needs a little breath of fresh air in more ways than one.

“We’ve had such crazy weather lately, I hadn’t noticed, no," says Amanda Campbell, of the Madison Public Library.

It's also fitting that it wasn't a retired veteran or an Arsenal employee that noticed Old Glory tattered and torn.

“I noticed that the flag was tattered," says Camden Murch, a 10-year-old Cub Scout. "I went up to one of the staff and told them the flag was tattered and that I was willing to do something about it."

The elementary school student didn't leave it there. With help from his mother, they followed back up Monday over the phone. Amanda Campbell says she was amazed.

“Camden thought of it all by himself and had this great idea and felt like it was something that he could share with his public library," she says.

Camden was willing to raise money himself for the flag. "If it is tattered and cut basically it needs to be disposed of properly and they need to get a new one," says Murch.

The library staff decided they had room in their budget and knew just the group of Cub Scouts that could help them hoist the new banner high.

“I am so excited when members of our community call and give us their input and share their enthusiasm and passion for their community,” says Campbell.

It only proves Camden's pledge as a scout to 'God and Country' is more than just words on a page. “It’s just very very important to me that you keep the flag flying as a scout," he says.

The branch manager of the Madison Public Library tells us the new flag has already been ordered, and once it arrives, they'll set up a time with Camden's scout troop to raise the new flag, and properly retire the old one.