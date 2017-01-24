Huntsville Police stationed at body shop on Washington Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There are several police cars at a paint and body shop on Washington Street, between Oakwood Avenue and Max Luther Drive.

Police have not released any information about why they are there today.

The body shop is located next to Whiplash Kustoms, whose owner is wanted. Huntsville Police say Eric Lambert is suspected of running a “Chop Shop.” Investigators say they recovered several stolen motorcycles there, plus a Ford Mustang stolen from Georgia and a Dodge Ram recently stolen in Huntsville.

Police say the truck was being stripped for parts and the Mustang had already been stripped.

Lambert is wanted on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

If you have any information about Lambert’s whereabouts, please call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.