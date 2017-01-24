× Alabama corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officer has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs into the prison where he worked.

State Department of Corrections officials say 27-year-old Antwan Giles was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in illegal drugs, promoting prison contraband and possession of marijuana.

Corrections department spokesman Bob Horton says Giles was taken into custody for trying to smuggle illegal contraband into the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.

Officials say they found Suboxone, Lortab, Xanax, oxycodone, synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine in Giles’s personal vehicle.

Horton says Giles didn’t have a prescription for any of the medication.

Giles had worked for ADOC for three years, and immediately resigned from his job.