Boaz Police: Driver badly injured following police chase

BOAZ, Ala. — According to Boaz Police, a driver is badly injured following a chase.

Officers say the pursuit began when they saw the driver run a stop sign. Police say the vehicle the driver was driving was stolen from a dealer.

Authorities pursued the vehicle down a dead end street where the driver crashed into a piece of equipment.

The incident happened on Industrial Boulevard, near the Boaz and Albertville line.

Officials have not released information on those involved.