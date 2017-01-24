Auburn DB Rudy Ford will play in the Senior Bowl after missing the Sugar Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala. (al.com) - Rudy Ford will take the football field one last time wearing an Auburn helmet.

The former Tigers defensive back said he will play in this week's Senior Bowl after missing the Sugar Bowl earlier this month due to a right ankle injury.

"Been getting healthy and ready," Ford said following the Tuesday's weigh-in. "Excited for everything the Senior Bowl brings. ... Hoping to showcase my talents and to have a good time out here with my teammates and enjoy it, meet a lot of new people and learn everything I can from these NFL coaches."

To continue reading click here.