Women and children’s essential items needed to help victims of domestic violence

ARAB, Ala. -- The Alabama chapter of the Guardians of the Abused needs the community's help to give women and children who are escaping abusive situations the necessities we take for granted.

"Right now we're sponsoring a backpack drive for women and children who have been abused or left homeless, or need a shelter. Most of the time when they arrive at these places they have absolutely nothing at all," explained Alabama Chapter of Guardians of the Abused Vice President Richard Sloan, "So we're sponsoring a backpack drive in cooperation with Hardee's and TESA, our local charity group in order to fill these backpacks with the essential needs."

Essential items for both women and children are needed. You can drop off donations at three locations: the Hardee's in Arab and in New Hope, or at Temporary Emergency Services of Arab (TESA). All of the donations can be dropped off during normal business hours. "The drive will be over on the 10th, and we will have a commemorative motorcycle ride to raise cash funds for them on the 11th," Sloan said.

The donations will go to local shelters and organizations that help victims of domestic violence. "These people really have a great need and they don't have anything, most of them," Sloan added.

For the group, the reason for getting involved is simple. "Because we care about our community and we care about people. That's what our organization is all about; protecting the abused, whether it be animals, children, the homeless. We are the guardians of the abused," Sloan said.