× UPDATE: Authorities identify woman found dead in Florence apartment

FLORENCE, Ala. – Authorities have released the identity of the woman found dead in her Florence apartment. She was found over the weekend.

Florence Police say she’s 33-year-old Andrea Susan Forbes. Her body was found inside her Simpson Street apartment early Saturday morning by police. Investigators say they are awaiting preliminary autopsy results for an indication on how she died.

Police say they received a call to check on Forbes Saturday morning. That’s when they found her alone in her apartment.