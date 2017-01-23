Teen mom charged after taping toddler to wall in Facebook Live video: police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio – An Ohio mother who apparently felt she’d come up with an ingenious alternative to “whooping” her busy toddler while she tried to clean has now been charged with a felony, reports ABC 6, and her Facebook Live video is causing outrage among viewers.

Shayla Rudolph, who is 18, allegedly took a nearly 20-minute video of her whimpering 2-year-old taped to the wall by his head and arms, during which she told him, “You got the best mommy in the whole wide world,” reminded him he could still see the TV from his place on the wall, threatened to add more packing tape if he kept crying, and told her viewers, “Parent’s don’t need to whoop the kids; all you gotta do is tape them to the wall.” The boy’s mouth appears to be taped shut as well.

One concerned Facebook viewer immediately filed a complaint with Franklin County Children’s Services after the video was posted earlier this month and authorities contacted Rudolph; she claimed the whole thing was just a joke.

She then posted a follow-up video explaining she’d just have him sit in a corner moving forward, but later added that it was her kid and she could hang him upside down if that’s what she wanted to do.

Rudolph was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree felony abduction, and Children’s Services took her son. The New York Daily News reports that the department has yet to speak publicly, citing privacy and security regulations.