Super Bowl LI players, coaches with Alabama ties

This year's Super Bowl comes with plenty of Alabama flavor. From coaches and players to the practice squad, there are lots of Super Bowlers that are tied to Alabama, Auburn, or were simply raised on sweet home Alabama soil.

Here's a list of some of the names you might recognize on the small screen come February 5th at 5:30 p.m.:

FALCONS

Josh Harris (Long snapper) -- Played for Auburn

Julio Jones (Wide receiver) -- Hometown Foley, AL -- Foley High School

Courtney Upshaw (Linebacker) -- Hometown Eufala, AL -- Eufala High School

Vic Beasley (Linebacker) -- His dad, Voctor Beasley, played basketball at Auburn from 1982-84

Ryan White (Practice squad cornerback) -- Played for Auburn

Head Coach Dan Quinn -- Served as Defensive Line Coach for trhe Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban

Richard Smith (Defensive Coordinator) -- Defensive Coordinator for the Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban

Chad Walker (Defensive Backs Coach) -- Defensive Quality Control Coach for the Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban & Defensive Assistant at LSU under Saban

Keith Armstrong (Special Teams Coordinator) -- Special Teams Coach for the Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban

PATRIOTS

Malcolm Butler (Cornerback) -- Played for West Alabama

Cyrus Jones (Cornerback) -- Played for Alabama

Jonathan Jones (Defensive back) -- Played for Auburn

Brandon King (Defensive back) -- Played for Auburn

Brandon King (Safety) -- Hometown Alabaster, AL -- Thompson High School

DeAndrew White (Practice squad wide recevier) -- Played for Alabama

Bill Belichick (Head Coach) -- Nick Saban served as his defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns

Joe Judge (Special Teams Coach) -- Alabama Special Teams Assistant under Nick Saban