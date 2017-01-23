Salvation Army of Huntsville

The local Salvation Army helps provide meals, shelter and financial assistance to those in need in our community. This past holiday season they raised over $200k in donations but the need donations and volunteers is strong all year long. For more information on how you can help and give back contact the Salvation Army at 256-536-5576
