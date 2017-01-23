× Police ask drivers to avoid Interstate-565 near Exit 9

MADISON, Ala. — Madison Police ask drivers to avoid the area of I-565 at Exit 9 due to traffic accidents.

Accidents in the east and west bound lanes on I-565 have tied up traffic.

The west bound wreck on I-565 near the Madison Boulevard exit involved a vehicle hitting a guardrail. Two ambulances transported patients from the scene.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

A chain reaction crash involving multiple vehicles in the east bound lanes led to another backup.

Police say drivers should expect traffic to be backed up in the area while crews work to clear the wreckage on both sides.