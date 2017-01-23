× Mississippi Jack’s employee arrested after allegedly putting bodily fluid on a cheeseburger and serving it

COLUMBUS, Miss. – A fast-food worker has turned herself in Monday to Columbus police to face felony charges of intentionally serving contaminated food.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, is jailed at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. Samuel hasn’t seen a judge, and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

A co-worker says she saw Samuel lick and wipe bodily fluids on a cheeseburger before serving it Jan. 7 at a Jack’s Family Restaurant.

Police could charge Samuel under a law making it illegal to “knowingly sell unwholesome bread or drink.” The crime brings 1 to 5 years in prison.

The incident received attention after the co-worker’s mother wrote about it on Facebook.

Jack’s, based in Homewood, Alabama, says it’s cooperating with police and continuing its own inquiry.