× Mayor Finley says progress has been made in Fire Chief, Police Chief search

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison has narrowed applicants for the Madison Fire Chief position, down to just 20 candidates.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley told WHNT News 19 the city plans to have a list of finalists for the fire chief position in place by Mid-February, and interviews can begin after that.

Madison is in an unusual position, with both the fire chief and police chief job currently vacant.

Former Madison Fire and Rescue Chief Ralph Cobb retired on October 1 of last year. That happened after Cobb spent six months on administrative leave.

Cobb was under investigation by Madison city officials for claims of age discrimination. Those allegations came to light following a class he taught to younger firefighters.

Just weeks after Cobb’s retirement, former Madison City Police Chief Larry Muncey submitted his resignation.

Muncey had also been on administrative leave at the time. He was found guilty of contempt of court for questioning his officers during the trial of Madison officer Eric Parker.

Finley says the applicants for the Police Chief position have been narrowed down to about 30 candidates.

The mayor hopes both spots will be filled by late March or early April.