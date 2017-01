× Man pleads guilty in 2015 Huntsville murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man accused of killing a woman in 2015 pleaded guilty to murder on Monday.

Ryon Oneal Russell was charged in the death of 57-year-old Peggy Lynn Chambers Teichmiller. Her body was found in the Pinhook Creek canal in August of 2015.

Russell pleaded guilty before Madison County Circuit Judge Karen Hall. She sentenced him to 30 years in prison.