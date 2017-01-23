× Madison Mayor’s wife blew more than 3X the legal limit on preliminary breath test during DUI arrest

MADISON, Ala. – Court records in the DUI arrest of Julie Finley, wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley, show she blew a .273 on a preliminary breath test for alcohol intoxication, with .08 being the legal limit.

While the ticket says Finley refused a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test, a note nearby on the ticket lists a .273 PBT, which stands for preliminary breath test.

State troopers say they pulled Finley over for driving 103 miles-per-hour on I-565 near Memorial Parkway at 4:30 pm on Wednesday. They took her to the Madison County jail just after 6:15 pm.

She bonded out around twelve hours later.

Finley was also charged with Reckless Driving in the incident.