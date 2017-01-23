× Madison County Jail Experiencing Technical Issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christina Newcomb said on Friday she attempted to bond out her fiancé from the Madison County Jail. “I called and asked them what the amount was, he had been in there a few days so they subtracted some of I guess time served,” Newcomb explained.

She asked the operator where she could pay the bond at, but she didn’t get the answer she was expecting. “Their system was down, they couldn’t release anybody. They didn’t know a time frame,” Newcomb said.

Since the system was down she decided not to pay her fiancé’s bond, because she didn’t know if or when he would be released.

Madison County Jail administrator Troy Folk confirmed their system did crash county wide and it has caused some delays. Folk said processing and releasing inmates has been delayed. They’re doing everything manually, even the jail’s website is down.

According to Folk the cause of the crash is unknown at the time, but they’re working to find out why and get the system back up and running. The system crash has been a headache for the jail, bail bondsman companies, and for people like Newcomb.

She said her fiancé ended up serving 20 days in jail for some traffic violations, but she’s trying to stay positive about the whole situation. She said they avoided spending a lot of money, but it’s still frustrating. She’s pregnant and had intended to find out the sex of her baby this week, but is now waiting until her fiancé gets out of jail.

Folk said they hope to have the system up and running soon.