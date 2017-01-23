× Madison County Elementary Schools nominate a ‘Super Citizen’

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Select elementary schools throughout Madison County participated in a ten week program sponsored by Liberty’s Legacy.

The goal is for students to learn what characteristics a “Super Citizen” would embody. On Monday, over 500 students gathered to celebrate the end of the program.

Mrs. Rogers, a third-grade teacher at Endeavor Elementary, has taught her classes what being a model citizen looks like, feels like, and acts like. Now, it’s their turn to determine who can fill those shoes.

“Our students nominated a person, or they nominated people they thought were super citizens, and then they voted on who they wanted to see get that award,” said Rogers.

And who other than Ms. Randolph, a P.E. teacher for kindergarten through fifth grade.

“It means more to be voted by kids than adults for any other award I’ve ever had because it means I’m making an impact on their lives, that they’re noticing…and they watch,” said Randolph.

“They see everything that we do.”

It seems the feeling is mutual at Endeavor Elementary.