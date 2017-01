KILLEN, Ala. – Two people were killed in a shooting in Killen on Monday morning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said a family member found a male and female victim inside a home on Westfork Drive.

Investigators are working this as an apparent murder-suicide.

