× Huntsville Police to hold news conference addressing case of burglary, stolen car investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police plan to hold a news conference at 11:00 today. They say it’s in reference to an investigation involving a burglary and stolen car.

That’s all we know about the case at this time.

Please join us for a live stream of the news conference when it begins. You can refresh this story to watch.