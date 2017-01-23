× How are you doing with your New Year’s resolution to lose weight?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We all know the drill. Many of you had this fantasy about New Year’s resolutions, but all of a sudden, you’re hurting and back to eating donuts for breakfast.

All that motivation to get in shape looks like a distant dream. You are not alone, though.

Reality often sets in after you make a big goal. Workouts can go from molehills to mountains.

“Usually those people are in pretty good shape but coming off the holidays eating sweets and going out to parties and things like that, they are usually not in the best of shape,” said Dr. John Greco of TOC, The Orthopaedic Center.

Many of the aches and pains from the unrealistic exertion of a New Year’s fitness goal end up on Greco’s exam table.

“When you work out in a gym and you see the new people come in, they are usually in less than ideal shape. You gotta be careful and look at yourself — see you don’t overdo it,” Dr. Greco added.

If you are one of the people who plan to stick to it, hang with the workouts. If you’re about to walk away from your fitness dreams, Dr. Greco has some advice.

“Well, I think they need to go in slow. Anyone that goes full throttle runs the risk of hurting their back or their shoulder, or their knee. Those are the things that they usually see that get aggravated when they start an exercise program,” said Dr. Greco.

Greco says stretching before and after the workouts is important. At least 10 minutes to stretch what body part you are working on. Again — slow and patient is the order of the day.

The key is staying with the program. Healthy, strong people do much better if they do have to get treated for pretty much anything.

“We call it ‘prehab’ to a certain extent,” explained Dr. Greco. “People who rehab them selves prior to an elective surgery — if someone is already in really good shape and then they injure themselves, I think it puts them in a much better situation to have their surgery or go through their rehab and recover quicker because they are not so far behind the eight ball.”

Speaking of fitness resolutions, we want to share this update with you about WHNT News 19’s Jerry Hayes. He’s lost 42 pounds in five months! Jerry posted this on Facebook over the weekend. Keep up the great work, Jerry — we’re really proud of you!