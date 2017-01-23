× Homicide investigation underway in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation at Forks of Cypress.

Authorities confirmed that a 29-year-old man was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle located in a corn field off Old Jackson Road, north of Florence.

Deputies and investigators are at the scene.

