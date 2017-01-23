LIVE: Watch 4pm news on WHNT News 19

Homicide investigation underway in Lauderdale County

Posted 3:55 pm, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:27PM, January 23, 2017
Deputies investigate a homicide near the Forks of Cypress in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation at Forks of Cypress.

Authorities confirmed that a 29-year-old man was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle located in a corn field off Old Jackson Road, north of Florence.

Deputies and investigators are at the scene.

